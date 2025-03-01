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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Rumion
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km923 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
208 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Length
3985 mm4460 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2740 mm
Height
1720 mm1690 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg-
Width
1645 mm1735 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
4-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split60:40:00
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,05611,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,5009,79,000
RTO
1,27,98081,160
Insurance
38,07651,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04923,895
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

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The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
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Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
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Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
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Toyota has showcased the concept version of the Urban Cruiser EV at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The new electric SUV is based on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and is expected to go on sale in India later this year.
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Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
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