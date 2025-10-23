In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 16.26 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.7 GX 7 STR. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Innova crysta [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 16.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|2694 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 5 Gears
|Cylinders
|4
|4