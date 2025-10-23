In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4