In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Tigor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3