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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Tiago nrg
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

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Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.2L Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15175 / 60 R15
Bootspace
208 litres242 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres35 litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm181 mm
Length
3985 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2400 mm
Height
1720 mm1537 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg1006 kg
Width
1645 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
48
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch7 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 splitNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,0568,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,5007,19,990
RTO
1,27,98059,399
Insurance
38,07640,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04917,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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