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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Punch
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Front Right Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.2L Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
208 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm193 mm
Length
3985 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2445 mm
Height
1720 mm1615 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg-
Width
1645 mm1742 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
4No
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,0566,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,5005,59,000
RTO
1,27,98031,360
Insurance
38,07634,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04913,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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