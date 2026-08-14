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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny nexon ev prime
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K15BPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
678 Km312 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15215 / 60 R16
Bootspace
208 litres350 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Ground Clearance
210 mm205 mm
Length
3985 mm3993 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2498 mm
Height
1720 mm1606 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg1400 kg
Width
1645 mm1811 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed controlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
NoOptional
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
44
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 splitNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,05615,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,50014,99,000
RTO
1,27,98016,000
Insurance
38,07667,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04934,024
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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