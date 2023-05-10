In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT and Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|453 km/charge
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs