e SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version.<br>Don’t expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area.<br>The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.</p>