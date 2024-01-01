Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Tata Altroz CNG

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Altroz CNG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XE
₹7.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B1.2 L CNG
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm103 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,74,8098,52,048
Ex-Showroom Price
12,74,0007,55,400
RTO
1,39,40054,324
Insurance
60,90941,824
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,69918,313
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

The SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version. Don't expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area. The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.

    Latest News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    Safety ratings have been playing a crucial role for cars in India to convince buyers in favour or against those models.
    Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700: How 5-star GNCAP safety ratings boosted these Indian cars' sales performance
    20 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny five-door SUV in Australia. These SUVs are manufactured in India before exporting to other countries.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV, made in India, launched with ADAS in Australia
    11 Dec 2023
    Electric cars and CNG vehicles played a key role in Tata Motors' growth trajectory over the last three months.
    Nexon, Safari SUVs propel Tata Motors to post 8% growth in December 2023, EV and CNG cars play key role
    1 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Altroz is the third CNG model to be launched by Tata Motors after the Tigor and Tiago. However, the Altroz is the first model to be equipped with twin-cylinder technology that opens up more boot space than any of its rivals.
    Tata Altroz CNG: First Drive Review
    29 May 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
