In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Altroz
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3