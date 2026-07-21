In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Slavia
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3