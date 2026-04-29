hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsJimny vs Triber

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Triber
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Front Right Side
Headlight
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
K15B1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil SpringTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15165 / 80 R14
Bootspace
208 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres40 litres
Ground Clearance
210 mm182 mm
Length
3985 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2636 mm
Height
1720 mm1643 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg-
Width
1645 mm1734 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
46 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
7 inch10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
Inclined-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,0566,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,5005,80,875
RTO
1,27,98023,235
Insurance
38,07628,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04913,602
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are essentially the same car with different badges and distinct styling.
Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Monthly EMI comparison
19 Jul 2026
2026 Renault Triber
2026 Renault Triber: 5 things to know about the updated MPV
30 Apr 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers