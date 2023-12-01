Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15B1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km731.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl18.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
No-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,74,8097,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
12,74,0006,63,200
RTO
1,39,40037,346
Insurance
60,90933,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,69915,789
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

The SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version. Don't expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area. The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.

Read More

Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Jimny
Force Motors Gurkhanull | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gurkha vs Jimny

    Latest News

    Jimny Thunder Edition comes with bunch of accessories from the factory.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition launched at 10.74 lakh. Check what's new
    1 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny five-door SUV in Australia. These SUVs are manufactured in India before exporting to other countries.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV, made in India, launched with ADAS in Australia
    11 Dec 2023
    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
    Renault offers free roadside assistance, 24x7 helpline and other benefits to help customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    9 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
    Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
    1 Jun 2021
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
