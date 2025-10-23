In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Kiger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Kiger
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3