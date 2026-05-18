In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Duster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Duster
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 10.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|13 to 15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3