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Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jimny Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 12.31 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage16.39 to 16.94 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Seats Aerial View
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Specification
Engine Type
K15BTurbo TCe 100
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
678 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
134 Nm @ 4000 rpm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.94 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 80 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring-
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring-
Rear Tyres
195 / 80 R15-
Bootspace
208 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres-
Ground Clearance
210 mm212 mm
Length
3985 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2590 mm2657 mm
Height
1720 mm1701 mm
Kerb Weight
1200 kg-
Width
1645 mm1815 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalManual
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
4-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
7 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:40 split60:40:00
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,98,05612,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
12,31,50010,49,000
RTO
1,27,9801,04,900
Insurance
38,07645,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
30,04925,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
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14 Jul 2026
Renault Duster exports commence; first shipment of 750 vehicles sets course for South Africa
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22 Jun 2026
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Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
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