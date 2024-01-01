In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs 12.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.94 kmpl mileage.
Magnite: 999 cc engine, 18.75 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
