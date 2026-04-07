In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Hector Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Hector
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1451 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4