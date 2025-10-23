In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3