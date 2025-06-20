In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jimny vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jimny
|Swift
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3