In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Volkswagen Tiguan [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 38.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Elegance 2.0 TSI DSG. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Tiguan [2021-2025]: 1984 cc engine, 13.54 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Tiguan [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Invicto
|Tiguan [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|₹ 38.17 Lakhs
|Range
|1208 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|13.54 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-