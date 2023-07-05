HT Auto
Invicto vs Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]

Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2.7 GX 7 STR
₹16.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,70,44920,04,003
Ex-Showroom Price
24,79,00017,18,000
RTO
2,63,9001,87,800
Insurance
1,27,04997,703
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,69743,073
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Toyota Innova has been a power performer on Indian roads for decades and needs absolutely no introduction to absolutely anyone here. And if Innova was the trusty choice on the vast landscapes of the country, the Innova Crysta bridged the divide between fleet and private owners in a way no other passenger vehicle had or still has. But while Crysta continues to rule the large MPV segment, evolution ...

was inevitable and in the face of a string of newer three-row people movers in the market, Toyota Innova Hycross is all set to descend here as a potential game changer.The Innova Hycross has several claims to fame apart from its ‘Innova’ name tag. It is promising a dominant road presence, intimidating styling that is more on the lines of SUV body type, plenty of space in the cabin and a strong hybrid engine that significantly enhances the mileage of this mile muncher. Does the Innova Hycross then tick all the right boxes ahead of its official price launch?<strong>Here's a first-impression review of the all-new </strong><a target="_blank" href="https://auto.hindustantimes.com/new-cars/toyota"><strong>Toyota</strong></a><strong> Innova Hycross:</strong><h2>How big is the Toyota Innova Hycross:</h2>The Innova Crysta has always been a family vehicle with the dimensions to fit in everyone, and then some more. The Innova Hycross builds on this and enhances the numbers further still. The Innova Hycross measures 4,755 mm in length, is 1,845 mm wide and stands 1,795 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,850 mm which ought to translate into more space on the inside.<table><tbody><tr><td>Innova Hycross vs Innova Crysta - dimensions</td><td>Hycross</td><td>Crysta</td></tr><tr><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td><td>&nbsp;</td></tr><tr><td>Length</td><td>4755mm</td><td>4735mm</td></tr><tr><td>Width</td><td>1845mm</td><td>1830mm</td></tr><tr><td>Height</td><td>1795mm</td><td>1795mm</td></tr><tr><td>Wheelbase</td><td>2850mm</td><td>2750mm</td></tr><tr><td>Ground clearance</td><td>185mm</td><td>178mm</td></tr><tr><td>Cargo space</td><td>300 litres</td><td>300 litres</td></tr></tbody></table>While the Innova Hycross has bigger dimensions than the Innova Crysta, it is more likely to connect with potential buyers through its looks that are significantly differentWhile still an MPV largely, the SUV-ish credentials as far as visual cues are concerned, are undeniable

Read More

Toyota Innova Hycross first impression review: Innova Crysta on hybrid steroids

