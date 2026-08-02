In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Hilux, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Toyota Hilux Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 2WD Diesel Automatic. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Hilux Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Invicto
|Hilux
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Range
|1208 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2755 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-