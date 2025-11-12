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Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR, Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Fortuner Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Invicto Fortuner
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 24.97 Lakhs₹ 34.76 Lakhs
Range1208 km/charge821
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time--

Filters
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Rear Seats
Rear Right View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl10.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km821
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelAlloy
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17265 / 65 R17
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows3
Seating Capacity
7 Person7
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres80
Length
4755 mm4795
Wheelbase
2850 mm2745
Height
1795 mm1835
Kerb Weight
1620 kg-
Width
1845 mm1855
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Speakers
66
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,38,24740,08,767
Ex-Showroom Price
24,97,40034,76,000
RTO
2,54,5703,51,900
Insurance
85,7771,80,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,00486,164
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

Fortuner Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
MG Glosterundefined | Diesel | Automatic₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Gloster
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Meridian

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Hyundai Tucson scored a 5-star safety rating from the Latin NCAP earlier this year.
Hyundai Tucson discontinued in India: Why Premium SUVs struggle against the Toyota Fortuner
12 Nov 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
25 Sept 2025
The MG Majestor Savvy enters the segment with larger dimensions and more features than the Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive.
⁠MG Majestor Savvy Vs Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive: Which 4x4 should be your pick in 2026?
28 May 2026
The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has been spied testing in Thailand
Next-gen Toyota Fortuner spotted for the first time ahead of global debut
23 Feb 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
JSW MG Majestor, rival to Toyota Fortuner, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. India launch soon?
18 Jan 2025
Nissan Motor will officially announce the price of the X-Trail SUV in India on August 1. The SUV is making a comeback to India after nearly a decade and aims to take on large SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and even the likes of Skoda Kodiaq and Hyundai Tucson.
2024 Nissan X-Trail review: Can it take on the might of Toyota Fortuner?
23 Jul 2024
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