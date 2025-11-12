In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Toyota Fortuner, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR, Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Invicto
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|1208 km/charge
|821
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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