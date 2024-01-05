Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Tata Harrier

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Tata Harrier, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harrier
Tata Harrier
Smart
₹15.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl16.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with TransmissionNo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km840 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,70,44918,50,311
Ex-Showroom Price
24,79,00015,49,000
RTO
2,63,9002,09,625
Insurance
1,27,04991,186
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,69739,770

