hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsInvicto vs Superb [2023-2024]

Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Invicto Superb [2023-2024]
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 24.97 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Range1208 km/charge-
Mileage23.24 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Airbags
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Grille
Steering Wheel
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with TransmissionNo
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Torsion beamMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17205 / 55 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres66 litres
Length
4755 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm2836 mm
Height
1795 mm1503 mm
Kerb Weight
1620 kg1565 kg
Width
1845 mm1864 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
NoFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Speakers
611
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
8 inch23.3 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,38,24762,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
24,97,40054,00,000
RTO
2,54,5705,69,000
Insurance
85,7772,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,0041,33,459
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Developed by 28 students from the Skoda Auto Vocational School, this custom project commemorates founders Václav Laurin and Václav Klement
Skoda transforms Superb iV Wagon into L&K 130 hybrid pickup for 130th anniversary
22 Jun 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
The Toyota Camry and the Skoda Superb are both premium mid-size sedans with a wide range of features and a luxurious, upmarket interior.
2025 Toyota Camry vs Skoda Superb: Which premium sedan should you buy
12 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
25 Sept 2025
The record was set using a completely standard Skoda Superb 2.0 TDI, no performance tweaks, no exotic modifications. The car used was the Essence trim, powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
Skoda Superb diesel covers 2,831 km on a single tank, sets efficiency record
24 Oct 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Skoda has launched its first sub-compact SUV Kylaq in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda plans to grab a significant share in the segment with the Kylaq's practical, less flashy character and its aggressive pricing to challenge the more fancied rivals.
Skoda Kylaq review: Aggressive pricing, practical to drive. Should you buy the Nexon, Brezza, Sonet rival?
25 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Skoda has unveiled the new avatar of the Superb sedan for global markets. It is expected to make a return to the Indian markets later on.
2024 Skoda Superb first look video: May launch in India soon
3 Nov 2023
Skoda Kylaq has become the first car from the Czech auto giant to undergo Bharat NCAP crash tests. The Kylaq now joins the likes of Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO in the list of sub-compact SUVs to secure highest safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests.
Skoda Kylaq scores five-star rating at Bharat NCAP. Watch crash test video of India's safest sub-compact SUV
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ

19.45 - 26.95 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers