In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Kodiaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Invicto
|Kodiaq
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|₹ 36.99 Lakhs
|Range
|1208 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|14.86 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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