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Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Skoda Kodiaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Skoda Kodiaq Price starts at Rs. 36.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lounge. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Kodiaq: 1984 cc engine, 14.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs Kodiaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Invicto Kodiaq
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 24.97 Lakhs₹ 36.99 Lakhs
Range1208 km/charge-
Mileage23.24 kmpl14.86 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

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Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Lounge
₹36.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Reading Lamps
Steering Controls
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm320 Nm @ 1500-4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm200 bhp @ 4500-6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km921 km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled, Single-point fuel distribution
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel (145/85R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
Torsion beamMulti-element axle, with longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17235 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres62 litres
Length
4755 mm4758 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm2791 mm
Height
1795 mm1679 mm
Kerb Weight
1620 kg1765 kg
Width
1845 mm1864 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Single Zone Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear (with Pinch Guard) Power Windows; Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
One Touch -Down
FrontYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Speakers
66 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Extended Thigh Support: Forward / Back (Electric)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain Seats-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,38,24742,72,495
Ex-Showroom Price
24,97,40036,99,000
RTO
2,54,5703,98,900
Insurance
85,7771,74,095
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,00491,832
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft
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Applicable on Kodiaqsportline & 2 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
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