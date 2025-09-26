In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Skoda karoq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR and Skoda karoq Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Karoq 1.5 TSI. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. karoq: 1498 cc engine, 14.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs karoq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Invicto
|Karoq
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|Range
|1208 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|23.24 kmpl
|14.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-