In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Invicto
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|1208 km/charge
|461 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)