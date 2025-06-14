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Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs MG ZS EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Invicto vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Invicto Zs ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 24.97 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range1208 km/charge461 km/charge
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Invicto Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Cup Holders Front
Front Air Vents
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Configuration Selector Knob
Side Mirror Glass
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
Recessed Steering Controls
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Electric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds8.5 seconds
Driving Range
1208 Km461 Km
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp, 206 Nm174 bhp 280 Nm
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion beamTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52 litres-
Length
4755 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2850 mm2585 mm
Height
1795 mm1649 mm
Kerb Weight
1620 kg-
Width
1845 mm1809 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
NoRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Speakers
64
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.11 inch
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesYes
Geo-Fence
YesYes
Find My Car
YesYes
Emergency Call
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 splitNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchNo
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Captain SeatsBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front, Second & ThirdFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,38,24718,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
24,97,40017,99,000
RTO
2,54,57016,000
Insurance
85,77778,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,00440,710
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
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Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
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Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
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