Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs MG Gloster

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Invicto and MG Gloster, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gloster
MG Gloster
Super 7 STR 2.0 Turbo 2WD
₹29.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
188 Nm @ 4400 rpm375 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle ShiftAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
23.24 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
150 bhp @ 6000 rpm161 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.5 seconds-
Driving Range
1208 Km-
Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride,Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Motor Performance
112 bhp @ 4000 rpm, 206 Nm-
Engine
1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
NoFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,70,44934,82,788
Ex-Showroom Price
24,79,00029,98,000
RTO
2,63,9003,81,780
Insurance
1,27,0491,02,508
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
61,69774,858

