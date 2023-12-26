In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 11.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Virtus Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Virtus Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 11.56 Lakhs Mileage 20.8 kmpl 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3