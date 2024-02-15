Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Ignis vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Taigun
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl16.4 to 18.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.0L TSI
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
668.48905
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.8918.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02611,98,700
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00010,49,000
RTO
28,1901,11,290
Insurance
29,33637,910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79925,764
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid build qualityUnderstated exterior styling is appealingOne of the safest in its segment

Cons

Can be expensive to maintainCan sip fuel generously when being driven hard

