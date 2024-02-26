In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Urban cruiser hyryder Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 11.14 Lakhs Range - 950 km/charge Mileage 20.8 kmpl 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time - -