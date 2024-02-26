Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsIgnis vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,

Ignis vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage20.8 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--
...Read More

Filters
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVTK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
668.48950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.8921.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02612,92,921
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00011,14,000
RTO
28,1901,23,400
Insurance
29,33655,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79927,789
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

Cons

Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Toyota offers a wide range of accessories for its Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Here is a detailed list of the accessories that you can purchase if you own this SUV.
    Own a Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder? Here are your accessory options
    26 Feb 2024
    269 units of the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 have been affected by the recall, the automaker has announced
    New-gen Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 recalled in India for transmission update
    22 Feb 2024
    Toyota Innova HyCross (top) and Urban Cruiser HyRyder (bottom) are two of the flagship and best-selling models from the Japanese auto giant. Both have seen high demand and longe waiting periods since launch.
    Toyota Innova, Urban Cruiser HyRyder waiting period reduce
    23 Feb 2024
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced “Awesome New Car Delivery Solution" under which the company plans to transport new vehicles from dealer stockyards to their sales outlets on a flat-bed truck.
    Toyota launches this initiative in India to enhance customer satisfaction
    15 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test.
    Watch: Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV score 4-star rating at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Apr 2022
    Audi has unveiled the Urbansphere Concept electric vehicle, the third and final concept from its Sphere family of EVs.
    Audi Urbansphere Concept EV: First Look
    19 Apr 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    View all
     