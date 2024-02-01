In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|₹ 10.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4