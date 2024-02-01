Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Toyota Rumion

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Ignis vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Rumion
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 10.29 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
668.48923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.8920.51 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02611,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00010,29,000
RTO
28,1901,14,900
Insurance
29,33651,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79925,713
Expert Rating
    Latest News

    Rapidly surging demand for utility vehicles, especially SUVs has helped Toyota to post impressive growth and sales numbers in January 2024.
    SUV rush helps Toyota post highest-ever monthly sales in January at 24,609 unit
    1 Feb 2024
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
    29 Jan 2024
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
