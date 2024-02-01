In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Rumion Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Rumion Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 10.29 Lakhs Mileage 20.8 kmpl 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4