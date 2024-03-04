In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Tigor EV Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|₹ 11.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hrs