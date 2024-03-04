In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Tigor EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Tigor ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 11.99 Lakhs Range - 315 km/charge Mileage 20.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 26 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hrs