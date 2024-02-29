In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Safari [2021-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 20.8 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4