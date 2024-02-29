In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Safari [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|14.0 to 16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4