Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Tata Punch EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Ignis vs Punch EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Punch ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Range-315-421 km/charge
Mileage20.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-25 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Punch EV
Tata Punch EV
Smart 3.3
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
668.48315 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02611,58,098
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00010,98,999
RTO
28,19012,000
Insurance
29,33646,599
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79924,892
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish front face designPlenty of features in the cabinDecent range

Cons

Space in the rear is still limitedShould have had more unique design highlight at the back

