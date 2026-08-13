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Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Punch
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.35 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ignis Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Taillight
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.2L Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
668.48-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.7-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Length
3700 mm3876 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm193 mm
Wheelbase
2435 mm2445 mm
Kerb Weight
825 kg-
Height
1595 mm1615 mm
Width
1690 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
260 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres37 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Optional-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
Optional-
Find My Car
Optional-
Emergency Call
Optional-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Interior Colours
Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,87,0166,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
5,35,1005,59,000
RTO
26,23431,360
Insurance
25,18234,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,61713,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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