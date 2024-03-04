In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis nexon ev prime Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range - 312 km/charge Mileage 20.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 9 Hrs