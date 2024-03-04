In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 20.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs