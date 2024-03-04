In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs