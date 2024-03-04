In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 14.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Nexon EV Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|₹ 14.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-