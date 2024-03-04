In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 14.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Nexon EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Nexon ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 14.49 Lakhs Range - 325-465 km/charge Mileage 20.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30 kWh Engine Capacity 1197 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -