In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0L TSI MT.
Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage.
Slavia: 999 cc engine, 19 to 20.32 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Slavia Comparison
...Read More
Read Less
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Slavia
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 5.84 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|19 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3