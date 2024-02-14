Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Skoda Slavia

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Ignis vs Slavia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Slavia
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl19 to 20.32 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
668.48-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02612,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00010,69,000
RTO
28,1901,13,230
Insurance
29,33638,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79926,249
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinGood feature listPeppy engine

Cons

Costly top variantSegment in decline

Slavia Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Skoda Slavia999.0 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic10.69 - 20.76 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Volkswagen Virtus999 cc to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual,Automatic11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Slavia vs Virtus

    Latest News

    The Skoda Slavia Style Editon is about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the standard Style variant
    Skoda Slavia Style Editon launched at 19.13 lakh. Limited to just 500 units
    14 Feb 2024
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    The upcoming sub-4 metre compact SUV will be based on Kushaq's platform.
    Skoda confirms subcompact SUV for India, will rival Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza
    27 Feb 2024
    If you are looking for affordable clutch-less automatic cars under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and that too without going for the entry-level small hatchbacks, here are the top five options for you.
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis to Hyundai Exter: Top 5 automatic cars under 10 lakh
    29 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Skoda Slavia will take on Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna besides the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus.
    With Slavia, Skoda promises to re-energize mid-size sedan segment: Zac Hollis
    7 Mar 2022
    Skoda has launched a more powerful Slavia mid-size sedan with a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine.
    Skoda Slavia 1.5-litre TSI: First Drive Review
    3 Mar 2022
    Skoda Slavia
    2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
    28 Feb 2022
    Volkswagen Virtus will be officially launched in India on June 9.
    Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
    6 May 2022
