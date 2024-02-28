In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 11.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Active 1.0 TSI MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 17.87 to 19.68 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Kushaq Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Kushaq Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 11.89 Lakhs Mileage 20.8 kmpl 17.87 to 19.68 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3