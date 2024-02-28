Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Skoda Kushaq

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Skoda Kushaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Ignis vs Kushaq Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Kushaq
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 11.89 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl17.87 to 19.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.0 TSI Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
668.48988 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.8919.76 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoExternal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02613,71,089
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00011,89,000
RTO
28,1901,30,900
Insurance
29,33650,689
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79929,470
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Striking exterior designPremium build quality and safety ratingMultiple petrol engine and transmission choices

Cons

No diesel engineBoot space could have been biggerNot the most fuel-efficient in segment

    Latest News

    The Kushaq Explorer Edition gets several cosmetic changes to the exterior as well as the interior.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition showcased. Check what's different
    28 Feb 2024
    Tata Nexon and Mahindra Scorpio-N are two of the safest SUVs in India. Both have received five-star safety ratings at the Global NCAP crash tests.
    Nexon to Scorpio-N: India's safest SUVs with five-star safety rating
    15 Feb 2024
    Both micro SUVs use a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
    Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis: Which micro SUV should you buy?
    9 Feb 2024
    The upcoming sub-4 metre compact SUV will be based on Kushaq's platform.
    Skoda confirms subcompact SUV for India, will rival Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza
    27 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Skoda has showcased the Explorer Edition during an event on February 27. The SUV is based on the Style variant of Kushaq and comes with several add-ons like all-terrain wheels, functional roof rail with auxiliary light and more.
    Skoda Kushaq Explorer Edition: A rough avatar of the SUV for tough roads
    28 Feb 2024
    2021 Volkswagen Taigun SUV will take on Skoda Kushaq among rivals in the compact SUV segment.
    Taigun vs Kushaq: Rivalry aside, Volkswagen wants Skoda to succeed too
    27 Sept 2021
    Skoda Slavia has been showcased by the Czech carmaker ahead of its global debut next month.
    Watch: Skoda Slavia in action ahead of official debut
    27 Oct 2021
    Volkswagen Taigun (left) and Skoda Kushaq (right) are based on the same platform and offer a list of safety features which helped both secure highest rating at the Global NCAP crash test.&nbsp;
    Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun enter elite league of safest SUVs in India
    14 Oct 2022
    View all
     