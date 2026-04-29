In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ignis vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ignis
|Triber
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.8 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3