In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Hector Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Hector Brand Maruti Suzuki MG Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 15 Lakhs Mileage 20.8 kmpl 12.34 to 15.58 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1451 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4