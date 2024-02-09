Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs MG Hector

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Ignis vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Hector
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 5.84 Lakhs₹ 15 Lakhs
Mileage20.8 kmpl12.34 to 15.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L VVT1.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
668.48-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4200 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.89-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,42,02617,31,499
Ex-Showroom Price
5,84,00014,99,800
RTO
28,1901,61,980
Insurance
29,33669,219
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,79937,216
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and premium cabinSmart front designFeature additions

Cons

No auto transmission on dieselInfotainment unit in need of OTA updateBody roll on winding curves

