In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ignis vs Jimny Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ignis Jimny Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.84 Lakhs ₹ 12.74 Lakhs Mileage 20.8 kmpl 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1197 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4