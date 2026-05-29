In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Volkswagen Virtus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Virtus
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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