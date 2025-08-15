In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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