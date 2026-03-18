In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Toyota Innova Hycross Price starts at Rs. 18.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX 7 STR. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Innova Hycross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Innova hycross
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 18.86 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|839 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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