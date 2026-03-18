In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Innova Crysta, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Toyota Innova Crysta Price starts at Rs. 19.72 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GX Diesel Manual 7 STR. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Innova Crysta: 2393 cc engine, 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Innova Crysta Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Innova crysta
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 19.72 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2393 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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