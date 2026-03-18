In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Glanza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Glanza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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